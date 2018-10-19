ONTARIO COLD CASE: Conviction registered but child's body still missing

“That was one of my first cold cases,” said Leppert in a recent interview. “It was just a remarkably interesting investigation. When we went to give notification to that family – it was remarkable. I’ll never forget it … It looked like they had ran out of gas. It was a small flat bottom boat, it had been a windy day and they sunk. Mrs. Campbell wasn’t able to swim. They were found side-by-side as if he was trying to save her.”

Lines said she also approved the 2006 re-investigation because the OPP needed to do better for the Wilson family this time around.

“We didn’t really do a good job for that family,” said Lines. “It was a long time ago, people weren’t well trained, there had been a fatal car accident and a fairly significant incident in Quebec with a kidnapping and a murder (FLQ October Crisis). It didn’t get the attention it should have. There was a feeling throughout the OPP that we gotta get this right for the family.”

Leppert said as a new case manager at CIB in 2006, a passionate cold case detective constable Rick Phillips approached him about the Katherine May Wilson case.

“He was very insistent that there needed to be further follow-up on this particular file and how the evidence in respect to a suspect was very compelling,” said Leppert.

It was the detailed investigation that Det. Const. Phillips had done and his “extraordinary police work” that piqued Leppert’s interest in the case.

“Rick did a lot of work off the hard copy files,” said Leppert. “The case was very – what we believed to be – solvable.”

Before the fourth-round investigation could begin, Lines had to take the proposal to then-deputy commissioner Vince Hawkes for approval. Lines writes in her book that it took little persuasion to convince Hawkes that the re-investigation was worthwhile. The re-investigation received the green light from the deputy commissioner and Leppert was designated as the team commander for what became known as “Project Tribute.”

In a recent interview, Leppert said the support from higher-ranking members of the OPP, including chief superintendent Lines and deputy commissioner Hawkes, was essential in moving the more than 35-year-old case forward and gave him a sense of pride.

The investigation officially began in June of 2006 and saw officers literally travelling all over the province as a lot of the family still lived in Kirkland Lake, while the primary suspect, Barry Manion, had moved to the London, Ontario area. Many witnesses had also moved and were located in every corner of the province.

Following an exhaustive multi-year investigation, Barry Manion was arrested and charged on January 6, 2009 and after several hours of interrogation, Manion confessed to authorities and revealed he had been molesting Kathy since she was 11.

“As an officer I found it difficult to see the family suffer this many years later,” said Leppert. “When we charged Barry and arrested him, when we told the family it was as if it happened that day for them. Mrs. Wilson was so grateful. It really highlighted for me the bond between a victim’s family and the victim and how time doesn’t necessarily ease the pain that some of these victims and families go through. Their lives are forever changed because of these crimes.”

At the age of 61 Barry Manion pleaded guilty to the 1970 charge of non-capital murder in a Haileybury courtroom on March 11, 2009. He was given the maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Two days later, on Friday the Thirteenth, Manion was found in the early hours of the morning hanging in his jail cell.

Leppert said he’d never forget the day he heard the news of Manion’s death.

“There is no way to describe it,” said Leppert. “It was a dark day … You couldn’t help but think about his life, his family and his children. Despite what crimes he had committed, he was a person and still had a family that loved him. It was just more tragedy.”

In early 2009 and prior to Manion’s death, the Project Tribute team brought him back to Kirkland Lake and Manion showed them where the murder had taken place and where he left Kathy’s body. Once spring arrived, the team went back up to Kirkland Lake, along with student volunteers from Wilfred Laurier University, the University of Toronto and a bone specialist with Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal where they completed a three-week archaeological dig.

“Mrs. Wilson – a woman who was in her seventies – and the two daughters were at the dig site every day in the rain, shine and blackflies,” said Leppert.

Unfortunately, no remains were discovered.

“That was difficult that we were never able to find any human remains,” said Leppert. “I would have really liked to find even one piece of her human remains for the family. The one thing Mrs. Wilson said to me afterwards was she hugged me and said, ‘Thank you and the OPP so much. There has not been one day since I sent my daughter to get groceries that I haven’t thought of her. Now I can die in peace.’”

Lines revealed in her book that Mrs. Wilson was diagnosed with terminal cancer and died only a couple years later.

Lines visited the family in Kirkland Lake after her retirement in 2010.

“Mrs. Wilson was quite honest in saying it hadn’t always been a good thing what the OPP did and didn’t do,” said Lines. “But when I spoke with her she had no ill will and really thought very highly of the OPP. There’s a misconception that more attention is given to those high profile cases that receive international media attention but we work hard on them all … I have a lot of respect for the OPP, particularly in that detachment, because they went above and beyond for that family.”

Unfortunately for Kathy’s father, Garnet, he went to his grave never knowing what happened to his daughter. He died in 2002.

Despite the guilty verdict in this case, Leppert said the case still remains open, as Kathy’s remains have never been found.

“We aren’t continuing to investigate because we have a guilty verdict,” said Leppert. “The likelihood is all but nil that we will find remains based on the evidence we have. But if we were to be presented with good evidence we would follow-up on that. But we believe we did an exhaustive search. Barry’s memory had faded somewhat with time, the area had been logged with heavy equipment and the road had been moved where he had committed the murder.”

More about this case can be read in Kate Lines’ book titled, “Crime Seen: From Patrol Cop to Profiler, My Stories from Behind the Yellow Tape.”