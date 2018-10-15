Public buildings targeted by addicts as sites to inject drugs

But when it comes to a more concrete solution to an escalating problem, there is less consensus.

In Cambridge, the lightning rod issue led Mayor Doug Craig and his council to pass a bylaw banning injection sites from the city's three cores, even though the region suggested two sites in downtown Galt.

Mayoral hopeful Kathryn McGarry says she's frightened by the opioid crisis and says supervised consumption sites belong at the hospital.

In Kitchener, the region is suggesting two locations for consumption sites. One of them is a house on Water Street owned by The Working Centre.

For many Water Street residents, a consumption site in their neighbourhood is non-negotiable. Those most vocal are dead-set against it.

"They don't believe in that kind of philosophy," Mancini said.

Mancini said the house, set to open next summer, will go ahead as a home with nine bedrooms offering medical services along with 24-hour peer support

"There are people in the middle of addictions with major health problems," he said. "The supervised consumption site is secondary in terms of the house for us."

The region's goal is to have one supervised consumption site in Kitchener and one in Cambridge. But all that is on hold as the provincial government reviews whether it will fund injection sites.

Up until Sept. 5, the number of overdose deaths in the region are at 31 but paramedics continue to respond daily to overdose calls — more than two a day.

The life-saving drug naloxone is being used to reverse overdoses and save lives, and it's decreasing the number of deaths.

From July to September, Sanguen's mobile van distributed 1,400 naloxone kits.

But the lower numbers of deaths mustn't lead to complacency, said Violet Umanetz, manager of outreach for Sanguen.

Non-fatal overdose calls lead to a significant trauma for users from long-term health concerns such as brain injuries and more trauma which contributes to increased drug use.

"No number of overdoses is OK," she said.

"I don't get a sense that things are slowing down on this problem," said Steingart. "Despite all the best efforts, I wouldn't expect a reduction in the risk."

Steingart said in addition to consumption sites, he wants to see more treatment. Many users aren't "ready, able or willing to stop right now."

"We need to start talking about those people who aren't there yet and keeping them safe and alive," he said. "We can't abandon those people."

Steingart believes if people were dying at this alarming rate of anything else, the public would be more alarmed.

Umantez said people often underestimate the hurdles users must get over to stop drug use.

It usually involves poverty, mental health issues and finding suitable housing.

"It's easy to say everyone should go to treatment," she said. "We are asking them to make an investment that might not work for them."

Steingart was recently part of a provincial consultation gathering information on consumption sites in Toronto.

"The message was loud and clear," he said.

If the Doug Ford government decides not to fund injection sites, they will go against the advice of medical experts, Steingart said.

Umantez, who goes out every Thursday with the mobile van to support users, said she rarely talks about drug use with clients.

"I make connections with those who are disconnected," she said. "I'm having conversations and asking them what they need."

Steingart said there is a misconception that users who can't stop their drug use are morally inferior.

"What has to happen to make a change in drug use especially if you are stopping — it is mountainous," Steingart said.

"There is this perception that people who are using are just having fun," Umantez said. "When they stop using, other things come forward."

The mobile van started three years ago, helping 50 people a month. Now, they assist up to 400 people a week with harm reduction supplies and food, clothing and hygiene products.

Outreach worker Marty Kubesch does most of the naloxone training. A former user, Kubesch understands the people Sanguen is trying to help.

Kubesch, who used to be a client at Sanguen, is now an employee.

Kubesch said he lost 15 friends in the past year. And of the 85 deaths last year, he knew half of them.

"I've learned so much," he said. " There is not a chance I'm going to harm myself. If I can change, so can they."

lmonteiro@therecord.com

Twitter: @MonteiroRecord

