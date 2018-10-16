Rules on cannabis to vary in Canada's national parks

Danchuk said Banff National Park will follow municipal and provincial regulations.

"At Parks Canada locations in the Town of the Banff ... it would be the same as within the Town of Banff so smoking or vaping would be prohibited there," he said. "The rest of the park, outside of the Town of Banff, we're taking an approach that's consistent with the province of Alberta."

Down the road in Lake Louise, visitors will be allowed to use cannabis in public.

Similarly, smoking is allowed in the village in Waterton Lakes National Park in southern Alberta and Field, B.C., in Yoho National Park.

Ski resorts within Banff National Park also have their own policies when it comes to the drug.

"As a family resort, we are committed to providing a safe and healthy place for both our guests and our team members," said Kendra Scurfield of Sunshine Village. "With safety in mind, we have adapted a no-cannabis policy for the mountain."

Lake Louise Ski Resort said they will only allow cannabis where they currently allow smoking.

"Smoking technically is not allowed on our mountain," said Dan Markham, a spokesman for Lake Louise. "There are certain areas at the base where smoking is allowed, regardless of what you are smoking.

"From our perspective, it's not going to get looser. It's only going to get tighter as we go. The feedback from guests is that they don't prefer smoking at all at the resort and it's not congruent with a healthy outdoor lifestyle."

By Colette Derworiz, The Canadian Press