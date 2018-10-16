Police seize 29 rifles at residence in Waterloo

News 09:33 AM Waterloo Chronicle

Waterloo Regional Police seized 29 rifles and 2,000 rounds of ammunition from a Waterloo residence on Phillip Street as part of an executed search warrant, and charged a man in the process. 

Police searched the residence on Phillip Street on Oct. 9, and seized the firearms and ammunition, which were mainly from the WWII era. 

The 24-year-old man has been charged with Unsafe Storage of a Firearm and Careless Storage and Ammunition. 

 

Police seize 29 'mainly World War II' rifles at residence in Waterloo, charge 24-year-old man

Two charges laid

News 09:33 AM Waterloo Chronicle

Waterloo Regional Police seized 29 rifles and 2,000 rounds of ammunition from a Waterloo residence on Phillip Street as part of an executed search warrant, and charged a man in the process. 

Police searched the residence on Phillip Street on Oct. 9, and seized the firearms and ammunition, which were mainly from the WWII era. 

The 24-year-old man has been charged with Unsafe Storage of a Firearm and Careless Storage and Ammunition. 

 

Police seize 29 'mainly World War II' rifles at residence in Waterloo, charge 24-year-old man

Two charges laid

News 09:33 AM Waterloo Chronicle

Waterloo Regional Police seized 29 rifles and 2,000 rounds of ammunition from a Waterloo residence on Phillip Street as part of an executed search warrant, and charged a man in the process. 

Police searched the residence on Phillip Street on Oct. 9, and seized the firearms and ammunition, which were mainly from the WWII era. 

The 24-year-old man has been charged with Unsafe Storage of a Firearm and Careless Storage and Ammunition. 

 