Open wounds left in Laurelwood after Muslim prayer centre debacle, candidates hear

Part of the issue, he said, was the Muslim Association of Canada’s vague long-term plans to eventually build a legitimate prayer centre on the land.

“I really want to improve the communication between these groups. Even if I’m not elected, I want to do this.”

Tan, who was born in China and moved to Waterloo 18 years ago, said it did appear to be an issue where it was Chinese people against Muslims.

“It looks like something where it’s Chinese against the Muslims,” said Tan.

He continued to say that there is a certain amount of intolerance from the Chinese community toward Muslims because of issues that have happened in China.

“Another reason is we have a lot of Muslims in China and we have the same terrorism problems,” said Tan. “As for the general impression toward Islam, we have this negativity there.

“There’s a general fear or something. Some people might be afraid that those places might become a breeding bed for those types of people.”

Tan said he understands the need for the Muslim community to have a place to pray.

“They need a place to practice their religion … it’s not really unreasonable to think of. It is a reasonable demand. We need to communicate better between the groups. These are our neighbours.”

Candidate John McCarthy said people are “disgusted” by the situation.

“Some of our neighbours were incredibly racist,” said McArthur.

McArthur said there was legitimacy to the traffic and parking concerns, but he believes it was overshadowed by racism in the community.

“I really believe that when the lighting, parking and traffic concerns came out, that was when the real intolerance came out. And I think intolerance is a real polite way to say racist.”

As for repairing mending fences, McCarthy said it’s a matter of the two groups making amends, but if elected, he plans on being involved.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of the Muslim people in the ward and they feel like it’s a done deal and it’s a bit of a black eye,” said McCarthy, adding that the Muslim community members he has spoken to plan to being as inclusive as possible in the ward. McArthur said he will help that initiative if elected.

Royce Bodaly, the fourth candidate vying for the Ward 2 seat, said the people he’s talked to haven’t signalled it as a major issue.

“The idea that there was a rift on this, I think it’s a little bit overblown based on the doors that I’ve knocked on,” said Bodaly. “I’ve knocked on more than 3,000 doors and I’ve only had three people tell me that they were against the prayer centre and we had a discussion around it.”

Part of Bodaly’s messaging as he talks to residents, he said, is speaking about the multiculturalism in the community.

“There are a lot of advantages in raising your family in a diverse and multicultural area,” said Bodaly, who has a 10-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl. “It changes your mindset. I can see it in my children and how they think about things at such a young age. How they think about things is much different than how I did at their ages.”



