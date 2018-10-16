Waterloo breaks record in advance voting numbers for municipal election

The city of Waterloo has broken a record in terms of advanced voter turnout for next week's municipal election.
More than 2,500 voters came out, an estimated seven per cent increase from, 2014, and an estimated 21 per cent increase from 2010.
Five advanced polls were held in Waterloo, which resulted in 2,540 residents voting. The following are numbers per voting station:
Oct. 6 at Waterloo City Centre – 308 ballots cast
Oct. 10 at Waterloo City Centre – 302 ballots cast
Oct. 10 at RIM Park – 429 ballots cast
Oct. 11 at Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex - 561 ballots cast
Oct. 13 at John M. Harper Branch Library – 940 ballots cast
"It was important to make advance voting as easy and convenient as possible," said Olga Smith, City Clerk of City of Waterloo. "I think these numbers reflect our efforts and we are looking forward to this increase in voter turnout continuing on Election Day."
For the Oct. 22 election, residents can vote at their designated location, or at "super vote" locations:
University of Waterloo-Davis Centre
Wilfrid Laurier University- Concourse
Waterloo City Centre
Waterloo Memorial Recreation Comlpex
Waterloo Public Library John M. Harper Branch
RIM Park
