Canadians prepare to usher in legal pot

"I remember when I opened 18 years ago, people were afraid to come in because they thought the police had security cameras above my store and they were taking down their names and videotaping them," she adds.

"That was the paranoia, that was the stigma. People were afraid to buy a pack of papers, they were afraid to talk about cannabis in a store."

Now, a significant number of Canadians not only support legalization but admit to cannabis use, notes drug policy expert Susan Boyd, a professor in the Faculty of Human and Social Development at the University of Victoria. She points to Statistics Canada data that found more than 40 per cent of Canadians older than 15 have tried marijuana at least once in their lives.

"We were due for this change. It reflects societal values about this plant. And global values if we look globally. I think we're going to see rapid change in other nations, too," she says.

Statistics Canada's most recent National Cannabis Survey found 15 per cent of Canadians age 15 years and older have consumed cannabis in the past three months. The highest number of users were reported in Nova Scotia at 23 per cent, and British Columbia at 20 per cent, with the fewest in Quebec at 10 per cent. The survey is conducted every three months throughout 2018 and 2019 and was released Oct. 11.

Boyd would like to see Canada go further by decriminalizing all personal drug use as the country grapples with an opioid overdose crisis.

She'd also like to see the government redress the harm she says has been caused by nearly a century of prohibition, saying it has disproportionately destroyed the lives of poor and marginalized people. It's time Ottawa exonerated those with non-violent cannabis convictions, she says.

"We should always look at cannabis prohibition as a social justice and human rights issue," says Boyd, whose books include "Busted: An Illustrated History of Prohibition in Canada," and "Killer Weed: Marijuana Grow-ops, Media and Justice," written with Connie Carter.

"We underestimate the harm of cannabis prohibition and the criminalization of youth and adults, the trauma of arrests, encounters with law enforcement and criminal courts and prison for many, and how poor, marginalized people can't afford a good legal defence. It impacts people for life."

Cannabis advocate Ian Campeau, formerly of the DJ group A Tribe Called Red and now working with the cannabis media and lifestyle company Leafly, says legalization opens the door for First Nations communities to exercise their sovereign rights as they pursue their own economic and social opportunities.

"I see this as a huge asset in combatting a lot of problems that Indigenous people face in Canada.... It's going to give us a real opportunity to discuss treaty obligations and treaty process and why we're allowed to do certain things that we're allowed to do," says Campeau.

"We're going to be able to possibly use this commodity as not just a medicine but also as clothing; it's food, it's housing."

Meanwhile, Pott, who says he has used cannabis products to ease anxiety and depression for about a year, expects legalization to usher in significant breakthroughs in science and medicine.

He says that's the main reason he and his wife will be going out of their way to line up for dried flower, and then spend the day baking cannabis cookies and cooking weed-infused chili for their party guests.

"It will be Canadian doctors that will be doing the research on this and it will be Canadian companies making the patents and it will be Canadian citizens benefiting," says Pott.

"Ten years from now we're going to transform how we deal with simple everyday medical requirements and for me that's exciting. That's right up there with the first SpaceX launch."

