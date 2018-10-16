Kitchener Raw Carrot social franchise offers impactful employment opportunity for those on social assistance

“It’s just an awesome opportunity,” she said. “(It makes me feel) that I’m worthy of working again and someone is hiring me, and I’m capable.”

After taking the summer off, the Raw Carrot Soup Enterprise has picked up operations in a big way, according to Klassen.

“Every purchase of gourmet soup helps those in need,” said Raw Carrot co-founder Rebecca Sherbino, via news release. “Your choice to ‘buy social’ gives people in your community a job, while your family a healthy meal.”

“The first day back in September all the staff were standing there, they were early, they were 40 minutes early to work, because they were so excited to get back at it, it was really neat to see,” Klassen said. “They’re happy, they say, ‘can we make more, can we do it again?’ ”

She says the soup production has gone up considerably in October where they have produced about 1,200 cups of soup and she expects a continue in growth of productivity coming into the winter months, where hot soup will become more desirable.

“Every time I put out a job posting for a position, I get at least 25 different applications from people who are on ODSP, who are really interested in being part of it,” Klassen said. “There’s definitely a need for something like this, people want to be needed, they want to be useful and involved in things, and I think giving people, marginalized persons an opportunity to work is great, they want to work, people on social assistance want to work. I wish I could hire them all.”

The Raw Carrot social franchise has partnered with the Stirling Mennonite Church in the initiative. The four employees as well as volunteers make the soup out of the church’s kitchen.

The five flavours of soup offered are the signature carrot soup, the veggie mania, spicy sausage, chicken noodle and mulligatawny.

The soups are available for sale at the MCC office building at 30 Kent Ave. every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the atrium as well as the at the MCC marketplace on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 at 50 Kent Ave.

The soups can also be purchased at Full Circle Natural Foods on 3 Charles St. W. and at Farmboy at 385 Fairway Rd. S.

“The more soup I sell, the more I can hire,” said Klassen.

More information about Raw Carrot can be found at therawcarrot.com.