City of Kitchener’s innovation lab developing data repository

“These are technologies that are new and used much in the startup areas, but they aren’t typical technologies used by a city,” he said. “So just even delving into this and building it on this platform was pretty cool.”

Though Clara is still protected domain for the time being, there will eventually be access points for the public and city staff.

“We can create dashboards with it for different departments so they can essentially cherry-pick, almost like Pinterest, what graphs are relevant to their team,” Allen-Muncey said.

“It’s very exciting and something that other cities have already expressed interest in.”

Allen-Muncey said the city’s Digital Kitchener strategy has placed its focus for innovation beyond those of other jurisdictions.

During the past year he has been in discussions with city departments to identify “pain points” or problems before seeking to determine how innovation can help.

“We’ve got to be careful that we’re not building something that already exists,” said Murray.

“If there’s a commercial product that does what we need, and especially if it can hang of our network, it’s better than building something new that takes significant effort.

“Where we see ourselves building things are where the problems haven’t been addressed yet.”

In some cases the city could work with local tech companies to build necessary hardware or software, Murray added.

“Here we’re more about trying to find what the problems are and leverage opportunities,” he said.

“One of our primary interests, probably the most promising for residents, is the water and gas meter readings and what we can do with that. There’s a lot promising technology coming out, and we’re working with the vendors that the network is based on.

“We have this phenomenal network that covers the entire city, and we have meters everywhere in the city.”

Other areas of interest include parking and garbage receptacle monitoring, and asset tracking.

The latter wasn’t considered originally, said Murray, but putting sensors on some municipal tools and equipment could prove practical.

Sensors at a cost of $20 to $50 can be used to detect temperature, light and sound.

Customer service is another area that intrigues Allen-Muncey, as the city’s phone calls are recorded, he said.

“Maybe we can do some natural language processing on those files that are all held somewhere, and if we have more insight into those customer service interactions or calls, maybe we can use that data or textual data to then make decisions on how we interact with individuals and the information they’re getting.”

Of course, privacy laws, ethics and proprietary regulations will come into play, and ideally the lab, leanly staffed by Allen-Muncey and two co-op students, will start to hone in on one or two projects come 2019.

But Clara was needed first and foremost to provide a baseline.

“Once you put that together in conjunction with the city’s smart network, it really gives you the kind of framework for what you’re going to be work with and why, then the biggest question becomes how you mine it,” said Allen-Muncey.

“This really is that piece where the data can go and be stored, and the analysis piece is still what’s being built,” explained Murray, who expects to come before a new city council next year to provide an update on the lab and Digital Kitchener strategy and potentially gain approvals for pilot projects.