Bernardo, dressed in a blue T-shirt, slouched in his chair and listened with little obvious emotion.

Dubbed the "Scarborough rapist," Bernardo also tortured and killed Kristen French, 15, of St. Catharines, Ont., in April 1992 after keeping her captive for three days.

Kristen's mother, Donna French, argued that Bernardo should never see freedom again.

"How does one describe such immeasurable pain so as to give even the slightest understanding of the overwhelming sadness, the emptiness, and pain we feel even after 26 years of dealing with our loss?" French said.

French also noted that the law was changed after Bernardo's incarceration to allow for consecutive periods of parole ineligibility.

One of Bernardo's surviving victims also spoke at the hearing, describing how she was walking home on an evening in May 1988 when he attacked her from behind, dragged her into some bushes and raped her. The result has been emotional devastation from which she has never recovered, she said.

"After the assault, I really became a shell of a person," she said. "He should never be considered for any freedom for the rest of his life."

By Colin Perkel, The Canadian Press