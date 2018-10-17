Vegetarian & Fast Food Restaurant in Waterloo's University Shops Plaza closes its doors

Vegetarian & Fast Food Restaurant, an eatery at the University Shops Plaza in Waterloo, has closed its doors for good.

Open since 2000, the restaurant appeared to close its doors on Tuesday, Oct. 16. The Waterloo Chronicle reached out to the restaurant, and the answering machine message stated that the business was closed for good.

The sign at the restaurant's door Wednesday morning reads "Closed today."

As the name suggests, the restaurant had several vegetarian options, such as their popular pad Thai dish, veggie ham and veggie beef.