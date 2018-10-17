Missing Waterloo girl found

The Waterloo Regional Police have located a 16-year-old girl from Waterloo who went missing on Monday.
Emily Leighton was reported missing on Monday and was last seen in Waterloo's Bridgeport area.
WRPS tweeted on Wednesday morning that Leighton has been located safely.
