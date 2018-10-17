Waterloo Region cops who consume cannabis must report fit for duty

Waterloo Region police officers can now consume cannabis off-duty but it’s their responsibility to ensure they return to work fit for duty, according to the service’s updated policies reflecting this week’s legalization of recreational cannabis.

The modified fit for duty procedure, officially authorized Tuesday, is a “robust” response to the historic end of Canada’s 100-year prohibition on recreational cannabis, maintains Waterloo Regional Police Service Chief Bryan Larkin.

Departing from the service’s practice of keeping personnel policies confidential, Larkin publicly spoke about the fit for duty procedure changes during the organization’s monthly board meeting Wednesday.

The revised rules acknowledge use of recreational cannabis is legal in Canada as of Oct. 17, but emphasize its use and abuse is still subject to zero tolerance requirements already in place. They also reinforce an expectation members are accountable for their own preparedness when reporting for duty.

“Make no mistake about it, this procedure is very clear,” said Larkin. “It must be zero tolerance, and the onus is on the member to ensure that they’re healthy, fit and ready to perform whatever function it is within our organization.”

The police service, and the community it serves, expects and deserves no less, he maintains.

According to the fit for duty policy, disciplinary measures can be taken against any member who is "not fit for duty at work as a result of use of a drug".

Updated training is underway to educate all employees on what it means to be fit for duty, and how to detect if someone might be impaired by cannabis use, or any substance that can affect the ability to work. According to current labour laws, random drug testing of police members is not permitted.

The service began reviewing its policies a year ahead of the deadline for legalization, noted Larkin, and consultations ultimately concluded policies around cannabis should mirror enforcement of any actions potentially impairing fitness.

“This is around being ready to come to work, it’s about being at your best when you get to work,” said the chief. “It’s about being fit for duty.”