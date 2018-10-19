Plan for Waterloo's West Side Employment Lands going to the public

It’s estimated that 1,411 and 1,571 trips in the morning and afternoon peak hours, respectively, will be added to the transportation network, meaning that a variety future road improvements will be required.

A transportation impact study recognizes several mayor road projects planned for the area including:

• Erb Street widening from two to four lanes between Wilmot Line and Erbsville-Ira-Needles Boulevard, currently anticipated in 2019/2020;

• Platinum Drive extension from Copper Street north to meet with Columbia Street West and Ladyslipper Drive, along with development;

• Columbia Street widening from two lanes to four lanes between Erbsville Road to Fischer-Hallman Road (recently completed);

• Erbsville Road widening from two lanes to four lanes between Columbia Street West and Erb Street West beyond 2031.

“A main driver is really getting the road construction connecting through, and then the secondary piece is allowing for those larger industrial blocks in the interim,” said Cotter. “In the longer term we’ll ultimately see how the market goes and how our economic development office will market the industrial lands.”

Sandy Little, the city’s senior economic development officer, said developing a marketing strategy is something staff will turn attention to now that the planning applications are on the table.

“We are looking to target advanced tech manufacturing but hope to have as much flexibility as possible to accommodate a wide range of business employment and industrial uses,” she said.

Right now Little said the proposed density is 8,000 jobs, but that number will be examined as part of the process.

A marketing analysis by urbanMetrics noted that the 43-hectare area is one of the largest contiguous undeveloped employment areas remaining in Waterloo Region. “As such, it will have limited competition for medium to large-scale sites.”

At the same time, the report notes that there has been and continues to be demand for lots ranging from two to four acres.

The initial concept proposes 30 lots of varying sizes for employment use, two of which are proposed for convenience/commercial purposes at the intersection of Platinum Drive and Columbia Street.

The subject land includes the former golf academy. Other purposes of the plan of subdivision include establishing setbacks and parking requirements, Cotter noted.

An informal public information meeting is tentatively scheduled Jan. 14. If individuals would like to be added to the notification list, they can contact natalie.hardacre@waterloo.ca or call 519-514-0225.

Official plan and zoning amendments could come before council for formal approval in late 2019, with grading work getting started as early as next summer.



