Plan for Waterloo's West Side Employment Lands going to the public

The vision for Waterloo’s West Side Employment Lands is being presented to the public with a series of meetings slated to get started in early 2019.
Plans and policies dating back to the 1990s have projected future employment uses on 43 hectares of predominantly agricultural property at the corner of Wilmot Line and Erb Street West, bounded by Columbia Street to the north.
In recent years the area has been built up with the Clair Hills and Vista Hills residential subdivisions, as well as various commercial entities, such as a Costco, on Erb Street West.
With broader growth and transportation connections, the employment area is now taking shape in natural succession, says Joel Cotter, the city’s director of planning approvals.
“That’s what the process is ultimately about is how to refine the design and ultimately create a future office and industrial subdivision that’s well laid out, flows well, and manages things like traffic speeds through traffic calming measures and those types of things,” Cotter said.
“The main advantage that these lands have is their overall size — there’s not a lot of really large industrial properties in the city that can accommodate a very large user — so bringing them on provides us with a land bank, if you will, that would accommodate a big user should they come to town and want to find a large property to locate their business on.”
A main objective of the plan of subdivision is extending Platinum Drive through to Columbia Street, creating a secondary connection to the Vista Hills neighbourhood that’s currently missing, Cotter said.
Due to structural and environmental restrictions, no connection to Wilmot Line is being proposed, with the exception of two emergency accesses for fire, ambulance and police vehicles only.
The alignment of Platinum Drive from Copper Street (immediately north of Costco) to Columbia Street will be determined through the subdivision process, Cotter noted.
Stantec, the engineering consultant that prepared the draft plan of subdivision, recommends an alignment connecting to Ladyslipper Drive. While there are no other concepts on the table at this time, road alignments and configurations are reviewed as part of every subdivision application, which could result in an alternative being contemplated, Cotter said.
It’s estimated that 1,411 and 1,571 trips in the morning and afternoon peak hours, respectively, will be added to the transportation network, meaning that a variety future road improvements will be required.
A transportation impact study recognizes several mayor road projects planned for the area including:
• Erb Street widening from two to four lanes between Wilmot Line and Erbsville-Ira-Needles Boulevard, currently anticipated in 2019/2020;
• Platinum Drive extension from Copper Street north to meet with Columbia Street West and Ladyslipper Drive, along with development;
• Columbia Street widening from two lanes to four lanes between Erbsville Road to Fischer-Hallman Road (recently completed);
• Erbsville Road widening from two lanes to four lanes between Columbia Street West and Erb Street West beyond 2031.
“A main driver is really getting the road construction connecting through, and then the secondary piece is allowing for those larger industrial blocks in the interim,” said Cotter. “In the longer term we’ll ultimately see how the market goes and how our economic development office will market the industrial lands.”
Sandy Little, the city’s senior economic development officer, said developing a marketing strategy is something staff will turn attention to now that the planning applications are on the table.
“We are looking to target advanced tech manufacturing but hope to have as much flexibility as possible to accommodate a wide range of business employment and industrial uses,” she said.
Right now Little said the proposed density is 8,000 jobs, but that number will be examined as part of the process.
A marketing analysis by urbanMetrics noted that the 43-hectare area is one of the largest contiguous undeveloped employment areas remaining in Waterloo Region. “As such, it will have limited competition for medium to large-scale sites.”
At the same time, the report notes that there has been and continues to be demand for lots ranging from two to four acres.
The initial concept proposes 30 lots of varying sizes for employment use, two of which are proposed for convenience/commercial purposes at the intersection of Platinum Drive and Columbia Street.
The subject land includes the former golf academy. Other purposes of the plan of subdivision include establishing setbacks and parking requirements, Cotter noted.
An informal public information meeting is tentatively scheduled Jan. 14. If individuals would like to be added to the notification list, they can contact natalie.hardacre@waterloo.ca or call 519-514-0225.
Official plan and zoning amendments could come before council for formal approval in late 2019, with grading work getting started as early as next summer.
