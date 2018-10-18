Time may be running out for Gallant Liberals

Flemming said the Liberal government failed over the last four years and now it's time for them to go.

"If you can't produce a Speaker on day one, it is pretty clear evidence to me that you are unable to function. So what is the logical conclusion — over to you, Mr. Higgs. Form a government, swear in a cabinet, call in the legislature and see if you can get a Speaker," he said.

Green Leader David Coon said his party won't offer a Speaker because, with just three seats, they don't want to weaken their voice in the legislature.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin said he thinks it's time for Gallant to take a look at the reality of the situation.

"I think if Mr. Gallant realizes he doesn't have a Speaker or doesn't have the confidence of the house, that he would resign before that, but we'll wait and see," Austin said Thursday.

But despite all the opposition members opting out for the Speaker's job, Liberal member Jean-Claude D'Amours said he believes someone will opt back in before the deadline.

"We have still heard that some members are interested to take the position of the Speaker. We are only at Thursday," he said.

But if no one else comes forward, the Liberals will be faced with deciding if they'll relent and offer a member of their party for Speaker.

"We will need to make a decision Monday to verify what will be the next step, but up to that point I think it is legitimate to take the time to make sure that their members can put back their name," he said.

The Tories have already said that if the Liberals get to deliver a throne speech, they will vote against it.

If the Liberals were to lose a confidence vote, the Tories would be given a chance to form a government.

Austin said New Brunswickers should not worry that "the sky is falling."

"Stability will come. Minority governments work all over the world and we're going to make it work here in New Brunswick," he said.

The People's Alliance have already said they would provide stability to a Tory government for up to 18 months.

By Kevin Bissett, The Canadian Press