Police search for information as male spotted with gun in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are searching for information after a male was spotted with a gun in the Connaught Street area of Kitchener on Wednesday.
Police say they received a report of a male with a gun and when they went to the scene, that male and another male fled the area.
The male who had the firearm is described as a black male with a beard, wearing a toque and a black vest over a grey sweater, and approximately 5-foot-5 to 6-feet tall, with an average build. The second male was described as black, and shorter than the other male. A vehicle of interest that was in the area was described as a white and a newer model.
No one was injured, and police don't believe there is an ongoing risk to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS or Crime Stoppers.
Waterloo Regional Police are searching for information after a male was spotted with a gun in the Connaught Street area of Kitchener on Wednesday.
Police say they received a report of a male with a gun and when they went to the scene, that male and another male fled the area.
The male who had the firearm is described as a black male with a beard, wearing a toque and a black vest over a grey sweater, and approximately 5-foot-5 to 6-feet tall, with an average build. The second male was described as black, and shorter than the other male. A vehicle of interest that was in the area was described as a white and a newer model.
No one was injured, and police don't believe there is an ongoing risk to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS or Crime Stoppers.
Waterloo Regional Police are searching for information after a male was spotted with a gun in the Connaught Street area of Kitchener on Wednesday.
Police say they received a report of a male with a gun and when they went to the scene, that male and another male fled the area.
The male who had the firearm is described as a black male with a beard, wearing a toque and a black vest over a grey sweater, and approximately 5-foot-5 to 6-feet tall, with an average build. The second male was described as black, and shorter than the other male. A vehicle of interest that was in the area was described as a white and a newer model.
No one was injured, and police don't believe there is an ongoing risk to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS or Crime Stoppers.