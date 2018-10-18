Man sentenced to 3 years in prison on child porn charges

KITCHENER — Gerard Seguin appeared to be having a panic attack, bending over in the prisoner's box, breathing heavily and nearly falling over as guards escorted him out of the courtroom.

This after Justice Thomas McKay sentenced him to three years in prison on child pornography charges Thursday.

McKay said the written material found on Seguin's computer was the worst an officer with Waterloo Regional Police had ever seen.

"The written material is vile and would shock any member of the public," McKay said.