Rogers beats expectations as wireless grows

TORONTO — Strong wireless results helped Rogers Communications Inc. beat analyst expectations in the third quarter and raise its full-year outlook.

Wireless revenue climbed five per cent while churn, a measure of customer retention, was the best in a decade, said company CEO Joe Natale in a conference call Friday.

"In wireless we've delivered another strong quarter. We've continued to reduce post-paid churn, delivering the best Q3 postpaid churn since 2009."

The improved financial picture saw the company increase its outlook for adjusted earnings growth before taxes and other charges by two percentage points to between seven and nine per cent.

Cable revenue climbed a modest one per cent in the quarter, but the company expects to see future growth with its new Ignite TV system introduced in the quarter.

The move to the internet-based television product, which Natale said they're rolling out at a "thoughtful pace," has the company seeing an end to conventional television products some time in the future to drive down costs and boost simplicity.

"At some point in the future you will see us stop selling legacy TV, and then really kind of drive further efforts in getting the built op-ex and cap-ex efficiencies of that move," he said.

Installation costs alone would lead to substantial savings, with conventional cable costing about $1,100 for a full install, compared with $400 and potentially lower with internet-based services, said Natale.

Service costs would also be lower in the future with fewer systems, he said.

"Having various vintages of TV set-top boxes and home gateways drives complexity in the field for our people."