Man faces several charges after 'disturbance' at Kitchener home

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested and charged a man after a 'disturbance' was reported at a residence at Overlea Drive in Kitchener on Wednesday evening.
The 27-year-old has been charged with Forcible Entry, Assault, Utter Threats, Mischief under $5,000 and Breach Recognizance.
The man also held for a Show Cause Hearing.
