U.S. firm gets first shot at warship deal

But the Type 26 frigate, upon which Lockheed's proposal is based, is only now being built by the British government and has not been used on operations.

The federal government has reserved the right to walk away from the talks — if Lockheed drives too hard a bargain — and negotiate with the second-place bidder, which was not identified. However, officials hope that won't be necessary and a contract will be signed this winter.

"We have notional time frames allocated," said Andre Fillion, who oversees military and naval projects with Public Services and Procurement Canada.

"And should everything go according to plan, we're looking at winter 2019 for the award of the contract. If it doesn't go according to plan, then we go to Plan B — and obviously that would take longer."

Lockheed's design was up against a pitch by U.S.-based defence company Alion, which proposed a design based on a Dutch frigate, and Spanish firm Navantia's proposal, which was modelled on a frigate used by the Spanish navy.

One of the big questions heading into the negotiations will be how much of Lockheed's design will need to be changed to reflect the navy's needs and how much the navy will have to shift its requirements because changing the design will take more time and money.

Government negotiators are also facing a potential battle over the amount of intellectual property that Lockheed will be required to hand over, which Ottawa wants so it can operate and maintain the vessels on its own after they are built.

Companies had originally been told that the winner would be required to turn over the full blueprints, but after significant resistance the two sides agreed the matter would be negotiated before a contract is awarded.

Officials remain focused on getting "the intellectual property access and rights that we need to not only build the ship but also to operate and maintain it for its entire life cycle," Fillion said.

By The Canadian Press