Longtime Region of Waterloo chair Ken Seiling looks back on three decades in position

He says he's not sure how to transition to private life, after decades in regional politics and attending a never-ending cycle of community events. He has no real hobbies, he said, and no plans for retirement yet outside of spending more time with his five children and nine grandchildren.

Seiling admitted it will be difficult to leave a job he's had for more than three decades. But he also doesn't plan to vanish from the public eye, and wants to stay involved in the community.

"There's a part of me that's grieving a little bit. I'd be less than honest if I didn't admit that," he said. "But there's a side of me that says, maybe it will be nice getting up every morning and not worrying if I should open my email."

Seiling also shared some of his concerns about what lies ahead for his replacement, at a time when the regional government's relationship with the province has never been more unpredictable.

"Nobody has a good feel for where things are going," he said, phoning on a Saturday after watching his grandson's hockey game. "I think there's going to be an interesting time ahead for municipalities."

Monday will be the first time since the creation of the regional municipality that Seiling's name won't be on the ballot. After decades of winning elections, he said it feels a little strange to not be hoping for voters' endorsement this time.

"I'm going to miss finding out whether people are validating what you've done in the past," he said.

Seiling has guided the region through a remarkable period of growth, overseeing a regional government with an annual budget of $1.5 billion serving a community of about 580,000 people.

He's especially proud of policies that have protected farmland and preserved some of the region's rural character as it grew — an approach that early in his career drew some criticism.

"I was never anti-development. I was looking for balance," he said. "We can't stop the clock. We're going to grow and we need to have economic growth ... But at the same time we need to maintain the things that are really important to the community."

The outgoing chair knows there's still work to be done. But Seiling hopes his community-first, amenable style of local politics will live on, long after he's gone.

"We're a strong community rooted in good values and good people and good organizations. They need to continue to work together to continue to reinforce that," he said.

"We've got something very special here. And we always need to be vigilant to make sure it survives and carries on."

gmercer@therecord.com

Twitter: @MercerRecord

gmercer@therecord.com

Twitter: @MercerRecord