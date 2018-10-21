Man dead after fiery crash in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

SAULT STE MARIE, Ont. — Police say a man has died after his pickup truck crashed and burst into flames in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Local police say the truck struck a guard rail while driving on a curved road on Sunday at about 12:30 a.m.

Police say the pickup then hit a parked vehicle, then rolled over and struck a detached garage nearby.

They say the truck became engulfed in flames with the driver still inside.