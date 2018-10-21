Torontonians set to vote on civic leadership

Toronto's municipal election campaign, marked by unprecedented provincial interference, ends Monday when voters get to pass judgment on the incumbent mayor's record of the past four years and decide who leads a city that accounts for upwards of 10 per cent of Canada economic output for the next four years.

Consistently ranked among the world's most livable places, the city of about 2.8 million people is nevertheless grappling with such seemingly intractable issues as housing affordability, homelessness, gridlock and overcrowded transit, and an uptick in gun violence.

If there's no shortage of big issues to tackle, nor is there a lack of candidates willing to offer their ideas as to how best to fix them. In all, 34 competitors are vying to thwart Mayor John Tory as he seeks a second term, although polls suggest his only real, if long-shot challenger, is Jennifer Keesmaat, once the city's chief planner.

Kim Wright, a municipal affairs expert and vice-president with Hill+Knowlton Strategies Canada, says not much separates the two policy-wise despite some of their campaign rhetoric.

"There hasn't been one particular issue that has caught fire," Wright said. "That's because the policy differential between Jen Keesmaat and John Tory is really not that far apart."

Another 242 candidates are duking it out for a sharply reduced 25-member council — down from the 47 seats they would have contested had not rookie Premier Doug Ford abruptly blown up that notion mid-way through the campaign.

In 2014, when Tory beat off a challenge from Ford, slightly more than 54 per cent of the roughly 1.6 million eligible voters cast ballots. That was up from the barely half who voted in 2010 in the election that thrust Ford's younger brother Rob into the mayor's office and the city into the international public eye due to his drug use and other antics before cancer derailed his re-election bid.

Tory, 64, who came to office promising to restore a measure of sanity and dignity to the office after the tumult of the Rob Ford tenure, casts himself as a steady, pragmatic politician who builds consensus and gets things done.

"Bland works," Wright said. "That is certainly something that Mayor Tory takes on."

As achievements, Tory cites billions of dollars upper governments have committed to improve transit in a city where gridlock-induced road rage has become all too common.