Scheer holds rally to countdown to election

Scheer noted how the ethics commissioner ruled Trudeau himself had contravened the Conflict of Interest Act in relation to his vacation on a private island in the Bahamas owned by the Aga Khan.

He also pointed to the failed Energy East pipeline that was to transport crude east from Alberta — a project he vowed to revive, if elected — as well as an updated North American trade agreement he argued failed to bring any gains for Canada.

In the "one-year sprint to the finish," Scheer told his supporter the Liberals will throw everything they have at the Tories.

"It's going get worse, it's going to get nasty," said Scheer, who insisted Trudeau also has the news media and pundits on his side.

Recent polls have suggested the Liberals are in a relatively good position ahead of the Tories and the NDP — but a lot can change in 12 months.

The Tories have enjoyed bursts of momentum in recent months.

First, the Conservatives won a key byelection in the Saguenay region of Quebec, a province that will be a critical battleground ahead of next year's vote. Last month, former Liberal MP Leona Alleslev stunned colleagues by announcing she would cross the floor from the governing party to join their Tory rivals.

"I may be a little late to the party — but better late, hopefully, than never," Alleslev told the crowd Sunday before Scheer took the stage.

In his speech, Scheer also underlined the encouraging emergence of new conservative governments in the provinces, including the two biggest ones: Ontario and Quebec.

"We've got more and more allies in premiers' offices across the country who will help us implement our vision of low taxes, smaller government and greater individual freedom for Canadians from coast to coast," he said.

The Conservatives, however, have also suffered setbacks.

Maxime Bernier — one of Scheer's rivals for the Tory leadership — left the party in the summer and called his former leader and colleagues "intellectually and morally corrupt" on his way out the door.

The Quebec MP later launched his own federal conservative political party.

Bernier's move angered Conservatives, who have argued that adding another party on the right side of the political spectrum will split the vote and allow the Liberals to easily win another majority government.

By Andy Blatchford, The Canadian Press