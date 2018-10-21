Hours away from strike deadline, there's still no deal for Canada Post employees

Canada Post workers could begin job action shortly after midnight.

There is still no deal between the postal service and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, and with the sides still trying to resolve issues ranging from health and safety concerns to overtime pay, the possibility of rotating strikes beginning at 12:01 a.m. Oct. 22 remains.

The first round of rotating strikes will last for 24 hours and is set to occur in Victoria, B.C., Edmonton, Alta., Halifax, N.S. and Windsor.

Rotating strikes will minimize customer disruption, the union said.

“We want a negotiated settlement and things could happen tonight,” union spokesperson Emilie Tobin said. “But if there is no resolution by end of day, rotating strikes will begin tomorrow.”

The union represents about 50,000 urban, rural and suburban workers — nearly 80 per cent of Canada Post employees.

In a statement on its website, Canada Post said it will continue to operate through a strike. The postal service will attempt to notify customers of specific disruptions planned by the union, but warned minor service delays may be experienced.

“Canada Post has made significant offers to CUPW which include increased wages, job security, and improved benefits and has not asked for any concessions in return,” the statement reads. “We value the relationship with the union and have been able to find common ground on some issues and have also committed to work together constructively on several important files. Those include working together to address employee workload concerns caused by parcel growth, additional financial services and going beyond pay equity for rural and suburban employees by extending job security and moving to one uniform.”

Tobin admitted a union media release issued Oct. 20 seemed to indicate the sides were still fairly far apart, but she is hopeful an agreement will be reached.

“We are in constant contact with the mediator and our preferred outcome is a negotiated settlement without job action,” she said.