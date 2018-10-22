"This council will have a lot more opposition voices as it were to the mayor than the last council did," Siemiatycki said. "It will be an interesting four years ahead — it will test Mayor Tory's conciliatory abilities and talents, which are there but didn't reach across the aisle in his first term in office."

In Brampton just northwest of Toronto, ousted Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown made good on his political comeback. Brown edged out incumbent Linda Jeffrey for mayor with close to 90 per cent of votes counted. He had been forced to step down from his post as leader of the provincial party in January amid sexual misconduct allegations he denies.

Elsewhere in Ontario, technical issues with online voting systems prompted a number of municipalities to extend their voting hours, some by as much as a day.

Five eastern-Ontario municipalities went so far as to declare an emergency over the state of the election, adding that voting would be open for an additional 24 hours in the Township of Laurentian Valley, City of Pembroke, Town of Petawawa, Town of Renfrew, and Township of Whitewater Region.

"We are joining numerous other municipalities in the province, to ensure that our electors get the opportunity to vote," said a joint statement from the municipalities.

Other municipalities offering a 24-hour voting extension included those in Grey and Bruce counties using online voting, all communities in the Muskoka region, Bradford West Gwillimbury, and Greater Sudbury.

Other locales, such as Cambridge, Kingston, Prince Edward County and Pickering, offered more modest extension until later Monday night.

Results were also slow in coming from London, Ont., which became the first Canadian municipality to use ranked ballots in a local election — an option no other municipality opted to try. The system allows voters to choose three candidates in order of preference.

Two other cities, Cambridge and Kingston, were holding votes on whether to adopt the ranked ballot system for the municipal election in 2022.

According to the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, there were 6,645 candidates running in local council races across the province with 9.2 million people eligible to vote.

In spite of various municipalities' different circumstances, many campaigns were connected by common threads. Hot button issues such as housing and accessible public transit were campaign issues in Toronto and smaller municipalities alike.

By Colin Perkel and Michelle McQuigge, The Canadian Press