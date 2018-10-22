Kitchener-Waterloo Pet of the Week: Braveheart

Braveheart is a very sweet girl who would love a quiet home with adults only.

She has recently gone through a lot of changes and is just looking for a cozy and safe place to call home with no small animals (no small dogs or cats).

Come into the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society today at 250 Riverbend Dr. to meet this darling of a dog or see the other pets up for adoption. Visit kwhumane.com.