Official regional chair election announcement delayed

WATERLOO REGION — The Region of Waterloo will have to wait at least another day before learning the official successor of Ken Seiling as regional chair.

Regional clerk Kris Fletcher confirmed with the Record Monday night there will be no official announcement in the race between Karen Redman, Rob Deutschmann, Jay Aissa and Jan D'Ailly due to online voting issues in the region. Official results are expected Wednesday.

The Townships of Woolwich and Wellesley have extended voting hours 24 hours due to technical problems with Internet and phone voting systems.

According to a press release, they "will be extending the voting period until 8:00 p.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, October 23, 2018 to ensure all residents have had the opportunity to vote."

They both encountered problems with their online voting system, and the City of Cambridge has extended in-person voting to 9 p.m. and online voting to 10 p.m. due to online voting delays.

At approximately 6 p.m., the Dominion Voting System used by the townships for the 2018 municipal election stopped accepting ballots. The system was briefly restored but once again failed at about 6:30 p.m.

In Cambridge, polls will remain open until 9 p.m. after the city experienced high demand for online voting and online voting will be extended to 10 p.m.

At 7:20 p.m. the city tweeted: "If you are having difficultly voting online, please head to your designated polling station. Voting stations will now remain open until 9 pm. Our provider has informed us that due to high volume there are delays across the province with online voting."

Polls in other municipalities close at 8 p.m. and results should start rolling in soon after.

In Kitchener, City Clerk Christine Tarling said aside from a few glitches with polling station laptops, it's been a smooth day. Polling station staff used paper backups to register voters at polls where the laptops were down.