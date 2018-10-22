Kitchener home’s heritage value being uncovered

KITCHENER — Ken Burgetz knew what was hidden by the unremarkable white siding of the home, perched above the rest on the suburban Kitchener street.

Underneath is a log house, estimated to have been built between 1830 and 1850.

Burgetz, 87, was born and raised in the home, owned by several branches of his family. Back then it was a farm, and Burgetz's father carted all the produce they grew by buggy to sell at the old Kitchener market.

"They named the street after my dad, so it must be of some importance," he said.

The home on Burgetz Avenue is no longer owned by the Burgetz family. Burgetz became worried about its fate when the more contemporary additions were removed, followed by the layers of siding to expose the log structure.

"It hurts me to think about demolishing the house," he said. "It means a lot to me, but I'm the last Burgetz left."

Eager to preserve the home, Burgetz contacted the city's heritage department.

"It is a great thing that he contacted us," said Leon Bensason, co-ordinator of cultural heritage planning for the city. "There's something in behind all that cladding that needs to be considered."

Around the same time that Burgetz spoke with Bensason a few months ago, the city received a preliminary proposal for redeveloping the property, which was not on the city's heritage radar.

Since then, the owner has been working with the city to get a better handle on the home's history. Reports from a consultant will be presented at the next heritage committee meeting in November.