Berry Vrbanovic returns to city hall as Kitchener's mayor

Mayor Berry Vrbanovic was reelected as mayor of the City of Kitchener in a landslide victory on Monday, but he’ll be working with a few new faces around the horseshoe when the next council is sworn in later this year.

Changes to the makeup of Kitchener city council will include former school board trustee and business developer Margaret Johnston, who usurped incumbent Coun. Zyg Janecki for the Ward 8 seat.

The Ward 4 seat in south Kitchener, left vacant by outgoing Coun. Yvonne Fernandes, was won by political neophyte and former Waterloo Region Record features editor Christine Michaud.

Longtime community advocate and university instructor Debbie Chapman, who lost to Coun. Frank Etherington by just one vote back in 2010, will take over as downtown’s Ward 9 representative after beating out four other candidate hopefuls for a decisive win. Etherington had announced he'd be stepping down at the end of the current term.