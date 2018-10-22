Berry Vrbanovic returns to city hall as Kitchener's mayor

Mayor Berry Vrbanovic was reelected as mayor of the City of Kitchener in a landslide victory on Monday, but he’ll be working with a few new faces around the horseshoe when the next council is sworn in later this year.
Changes to the makeup of Kitchener city council will include former school board trustee and business developer Margaret Johnston, who usurped incumbent Coun. Zyg Janecki for the Ward 8 seat.
The Ward 4 seat in south Kitchener, left vacant by outgoing Coun. Yvonne Fernandes, was won by political neophyte and former Waterloo Region Record features editor Christine Michaud.
Longtime community advocate and university instructor Debbie Chapman, who lost to Coun. Frank Etherington by just one vote back in 2010, will take over as downtown’s Ward 9 representative after beating out four other candidate hopefuls for a decisive win. Etherington had announced he'd be stepping down at the end of the current term.
With the changes, five of 11 Kitchener council members will be women.
Incumbents reelected to office include Ward 1 Coun. Scott Davey, Ward 2 Coun. Dave Schnider, Ward 3 Coun. John Gazzola, Ward 5 Coun. Kelly Galloway-Sealock, Ward 6 Coun. Paul Singh, Ward 7 Coun. Bil Ioannidis and Ward 10 Coun. Sarah Marsh.
In his address following his reelection, Vrbanovic said he was humbled by the support – the unofficial results show him winning with 34,983 votes. Second-place finisher Narine Sookram garnered just 2,304.
Vrbanovic, who served as Ward 2 city councillor for two decades before being elected as mayor in 2014 was the clear frontrunner, however he congratulated all election candidates for putting their names forth.
He said he delivered on promises he made four years ago such as building stronger neighbourhoods and growing the economy and plans on continuing to build even stronger neighbourhoods along with safe and active transportation networks and “thoughtful” development.
Meanwhile, unofficial results for the regional chair race were delayed until Tuesday, following the Post’s deadline, despite early results showing Karen Redman with a substantial lead over Rob Deutschmann in second place.
The city became aware that other local area municipalities were extending the closing of their polls due to technical issues with online voting specific to those municipalities. At 9:35 p.m. Monday the city was directed by the regional clerk to not report on regional chair results until the close of polls at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 23.
The city also suspended the reporting of results for the French Public School Board, given that the boundaries for these elected offices cross into neighbouring municipalities with polls still open.
Regional councillors voted in to represent Kitchener include incumbents Tom Galloway, Elizabeth Clarke and Geoff Lorentz, as well as former Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Michael Harris.
Voter turnout was down compared to the last election with 41,933 of 148,629 eligible voters (28.22%) casting a ballot. In 2014, 45,167 of 147,292 eligible voters cast a ballot, amounting to a 30.66 per cent voter turnout.
Up to date results including school board trustees can be found online at kitchener.ca.
