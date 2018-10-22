Berry Vrbanovic returns to city hall as mayor

Mayor Berry Vrbanovic has been reelected as mayor of the City of Kitchener in a landslide victory on Monday, but he’ll be working with several new faces around the horseshoe when the next council is sworn in later this year.

Changes to the makeup Kitchener city council will include former school board trustee and business developer Margaret Johnson, who usurped incumbent Coun. Zyg Janecki for the Ward 8 seat.

The Ward 4 seat in south Kitchener, left vacant by outgoing Coun. Yvonne Fernandes, was won by political neophyte and former Waterloo Region Record features editor Christine Michaud.



