NewsAlert:Patrick Brown elected Brampton mayor

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Months after sexual misconduct allegations forced him to step down as leader of Ontario's Progressive Conservatives, Patrick Brown has made a political comeback — this time as a city mayor.

The embattled politician has defeated Brampton Mayor Linda Jeffrey, a former provincial Liberal cabinet minister who was backed by several high-profile politicians, including some of Brown's former colleagues.

The municipal election in the city northwest of Toronto was Brown's latest attempt at resurrecting his political career after his dramatic resignation in January amid allegations he has vehemently denied.

Doug Ford, who became Progressive Conservative leader after a turbulent party convention, took the Tories to a majority win in the spring provincial election.