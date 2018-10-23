Cancelling Saudi deal would cost $1B: PM

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says cancelling the controversial contract to sell armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia would leave taxpayers on the hook for $1 billion.

The comments come as the Liberal government is facing new pressure to cancel the deal amid international outrage over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi earlier this month.

Canada has added its voice to global calls for answers, with Trudeau telling the CBC in an interview today that the Saudi government's explanation of what happened lacks credibility.

Human rights groups have urged Canada to cancel the $15-billion contract to sell light armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia — a 2014 deal signed by the Harper government and upheld by the Liberals.