Former children's hospital CEO charged with fraud

Halifax police say two former executives at a children's hospital have been charged with fraud and breach of trust in relation to an expense scandal at the IWK Health Centre.

Police said in a statement today that 57-year-old Tracy Leanne Kitch of Oakville, Ont., and 55-year-old Stephen D'Arcy of Toronto were arrested at their homes without incident.

Kitch is charged with fraud over $5,000 and breach of trust, while D'Arcy faces charges of breach of trust, unauthorized use of computer and mischief to data.

Kitch stepped down as CEO of the hospital in August after an independent review said she owed tens of thousands of dollars for "potentially personal" expenses charged to her corporate credit card.