PCs cancel funding for Laurier’s Milton campus

WATERLOO — Wilfrid Laurier University said it is " disappointed" with the Ontario government's decision to cancel funding for the university's new satellite campus in Milton.

The government cited budget constraints for the $90 million funding cut, announced Tuesday evening.

"Wilfrid Laurier University appreciates the financial challenges facing the Ontario government, but we are deeply disappointed by the sudden news to cancel the university's new campus in Milton," the university said in a statement following the decision.

"The site of Laurier's proposed Milton campus is strategically located midway along the Toronto-Waterloo Innovation Corridor, a perfect location for contributing to the tremendous economic potential associated with this partnership and which would benefit the entire province."