Redman elected new Region of Waterloo chair

WATERLOO REGION — Karen Redman has made the jump from regional councillor to regional chair in Waterloo.

According to unofficial results posted on the Region of Waterloo website shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday night, Redman will take over from outgoing chair Ken Seiling after his more than three decades in office. Official results will be released Wednesday.

"I consider this a true honour and I will roll my sleeves up and work really hard for everyone in the region," said Redman. "Recognizing there are challenges ahead, I think we've got a strong team on regional council."

Redman finished first in all seven municipalities in the region, collecting more than 66,000 votes, or about 62 per cent. The other three candidates were former North Dumfries Mayor Rob Deutschmann (about 20,000 votes), former City of Waterloo councillor Jan d'Ailly (about 10,000 votes) and local business owner Jay Aissa (about 9,600 votes).

Online and telephone voting problems Monday night forced the election to be extended to 8 p.m. Tuesday in two local townships, delaying the announcement.

Redman brings a wealth of experience to the job. She was a trustee on the Waterloo County Board of Education from 1988 to 1994, and was elected to Kitchener city council and the Regional Municipality of Waterloo in 1994. She became Liberal MP for Kitchener Centre in 1997 and was re-elected MP in 2000, 2004 and 2006.

Redman was named government whip in 2004, and Opposition whip following the Liberal defeat in 2006. In 2014, she was elected regional councillor. She is also the former CEO of Habitat for Humanity Waterloo Region.

It's the first time in 33 years the region will have a new chair, after Seiling opted to retire.

But results were marred by delays in online voting Monday. Woolwich and Wellesley Township extended voting by 24 hours to 8 p.m. Tuesday, due to service disruptions with the online voting system that impacted dozens of municipalities across the province.

Polls in Cambridge were also kept open until 9 p.m. and online voting was pushed to 10 p.m. to make up for the delay.