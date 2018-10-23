New faces on Kitchener, Waterloo councils

WATERLOO REGION — Monday's municipal election brought a number of new faces and new energy to the city councils in Waterloo and Kitchener. They're all keen to get to work, tackling the issues in their community.

When the new council in Waterloo is sworn in December, half of the people around the council table will be new. The newcomers are generally younger, and women will outnumber men. The new council is a good mix of newcomers and experience, with people from a variety of backgrounds, from engineering to business and social work, said Royce Bodaly, the new councillor for Ward 2.

"I'm so excited," said Jen Vasic, the new councillor for Ward 5. "I think it's a good council," though she believes there's still room for even greater representation of visible minorities, sexual orientation and more.

Here's a quick look at the newly elected representatives on Waterloo and Kitchener councils:

Sandra Hanmer beat out four other candidates to represent Ward 1 in Waterloo's southwest. She's a former chief executive of the Waterloo Wellington Local Health Integration Network and the local branch of the VON, now working at an executive in residence for Capacity Canada, providing support to local not-for-profits. She's a longtime volunteer who has been recognized six times with the city's Volunteer of the Year award.

She says a key challenge for council will be to ensure that new growth respects the character of existing neighbourhoods, and ensuring the city's system of trails and bike lanes connects with parks, sports facilities and the existing road and transit network.

Bodaly, who won by just 19 votes, is a Laurier accounting and economics grad who has worked for 10 years in sales, product development and supply chain management for manufacturers H.D. Brown and Hedstrom, and a former volunteer with Canadian Blood Services. He's keen to see Waterloo use the province's newest planning tool, known as inclusionary zoning, to require a minimum percentage of affordable housing in any new development. "I'd be proud if Waterloo was the first municipality in Ontario to utilize this tool," he said.

In Ward 5 in Waterloo's northeast Jen Vasic, a social worker and community developer, defeated 15-year council veteran Mark Whaley by 219 votes. She has served on the region's public arts advisory committee and the Kitchener and Waterloo Community Foundation, and has a long list of volunteer experience.

On the campaign trail, she heard plenty of concerns about issues that affect everyday life: traffic calming, safety for pedestrians and cyclists, snow shovelling. She also believes it's important for the city to work to ensure it hears from a broad array of perspectives, even when it may be tough to reach some groups or constituencies.

Tenille Bonoguore, an editor and writer at the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics won the seat representing Uptown in a race with four other candidates. She's a founder of the Grand Porch Party, served on the board of My Sustainable Canada and was a member of advisory panels for the city and Climate Action Waterloo Region.