Police lay 45 charges, ‘recover’ 7 victims in human trafficking investigation

Police from across the province have laid 45 charges against 15 people and have recovered seven victims as part of a multi-jurisdictional human trafficking investigation, a press release says.

The investigation which took place over a seven-day period involved 45 police services and a total of 317 police officers, support staff and victim services professionals who engaged with 218 potential victims as part of a joint effort coordinated by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Of the seven victims identified, one was recovered by the Waterloo Regional Police Service, and two were under the age of 18.

"Human trafficking is a deplorable crime that threatens the safety, livelihood and dignity of those who are being exploited and abused,” said OPP deputy commissioner Rick Barnum, with the OPP Investigations and Organized Crime unit.