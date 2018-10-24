Polish national airline cancels flights amid employee strike

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's national airline LOT is cancelling some flights as crew members strike to protest layoffs and demand better pay and working conditions.

A spokesman for LOT, Konrad Majszyk, said Wednesday that over a dozen international flights from Warsaw, including to Germany and Denmark, were cancelled. Flights were also cancelled on Monday and Tuesday.

Almost 70 flight crew members have been fired for participating in the strike that started Thursday and that the management says is illegal.

Trade union members are demanding the implementation of a cancelled 2013 pay and employment deal, the reinstatement of their fired leader and other colleagues, as well as more spending on flight security. They recently added a demand that some management resign.