Accused killer makes brief court appearance by phone

KITCHENER — The man accused of killing his wife and exploding their Kitchener home made a brief court appearance by phone Wednesday.

Udo Haan remains in Grand River Hospital two months after the death of his wife Edra Haan, 58. Police previously said Edra Haan died prior to the explosion.

In court, defence lawyer Stephen Gehl told his client not to say anything. Haan was on the phone for a few minutes, only identifying himself and saying thank you.

He returns to court on Nov. 2.