Police investigating alleged theft of two trailers in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after two trailers were allegedly stolen on Saturday or Sunday in Kitchener.

The trailers were allegedly stolen between 5 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 21 and Sunday Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. from a parking lot area on 274 Highland Road West.

One of the trailers contained band equipment that belonged to Youth Organization Inc. That equipment was used by community members for events, like the Oktoberfest parade. That trailer is described as dark grey and about 20 feet in length. The second trailer is described as black, and also about 20 feet in length.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.