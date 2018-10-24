Police arrest, charge man in connection to July murder in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection to the homicide of Shaun Yorke.

Yorke, 45, was found dead at his Kitchener home on 150 Elm Ridge Drive on July 8, at approximately 1:20 a.m.

The cause of death was a gunshot.

On Wednesday, WRPS arrested and charged the man one count with First Degree Murder, one count of Robbery with a Restricted Firearm, and one count of Forcible Confinement.