Police arrest, charge man in connection to July murder in Kitchener

Police make arrest in connection to July murder in Kitchener

News 07:07 PM Waterloo Chronicle

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection to the homicide of Shaun Yorke.

Yorke, 45, was found dead at his Kitchener home on 150 Elm Ridge Drive on July 8, at approximately 1:20 a.m.

The cause of death was a gunshot. 

On Wednesday, WRPS arrested and charged the man one count with First Degree Murder, one count of Robbery with a Restricted Firearm, and one count of Forcible Confinement. 

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct 25, 2018. 

