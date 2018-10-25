Police make arrest in Shaun Yorke homicide

KITCHENER — A 24-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested in connection to the death of Shaun Yorke.

Yorke, 45, was found dead inside his home at 150 Elm Ridge Dr. on July 8, at approximately 1:20 a.m. He had been shot.

On Wednesday, members of the Waterloo Regional Police major crime unit, with the assistance of the emergency response team and the drugs and firearms unit, arrested a 24-year-old Kitchener man.

Police did not provide the name of the man they arrested. He has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of robbery with a restricted firearm, and one count of forcible confinement.