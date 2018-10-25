New pot laws could prompt more deportations

As a result, the department says, the new cannabis and impaired-driving provisions could mean:

— Permanent residents might lose their status and have to leave the country;

— Temporary residents — including visitors, international students and foreign workers — may not be able to enter or stay in Canada;

— Refugee claimants may be ineligible to have their claim referred for a refugee hearing.

Moreover, appeal rights for permanent residents and foreign nationals, including sponsored members of the family class, could also be affected, the department says.

Under the changes, permanent residents convicted of impaired driving in Canada will have to worry about the prospect of deportation proceedings, Waldman said.

Impaired driving is an extremely serious matter given the danger it poses, Waldman said. "But do I think people should be barred from Canada, possibly for life, over one impaired driving (offence)? No."

He cautioned that it remains to be seen how strictly Canadian authorities will apply the removal provision.

Although criminality could always pose a barrier to entering Canada, a serious offence "makes your pathway into Canada much more complicated," Waldman said.

"Because you have to go through a whole series of extra steps and the requirements to get an exemption — a permit to allow you to come in — are more stringent."

Even now, Canada doesn't meet its international obligations with respect to refugees, because Canada's exclusions on the basis of serious criminality are much broader than the exclusions in the global refugee convention, said Janet Dench, executive director of the Canadian Council for Refugees.

She said that adding another group of people who will be denied access to a refugee hearing on the basis of serious criminality means Canada is "increasing the risk that we're going to send someone back to face persecution in violation of our international obligations."

— Follow @JimBronskill on Twitter

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press