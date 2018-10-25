Maple Leaf sees Q3 profit and sales fall

TORONTO — Maple Leaf Foods Inc. saw its third-quarter profit fall compared with a year ago as its sales also slipped lower.

The company says it earned $26.6 million or 21 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $37.6 million or 29 cents per diluted a year ago.

Sales totalled $874.8 million, down from $908.4 million.

On an adjusted basis, Maple Leaf says it earned 29 cents per share, down from 39 cents per share a year ago.