Labour council, concerned citizens rally in protest of Ontario's repeal of Bill 148 at Waterloo Square

Following the Ontario government’s repeal of Bill 148 on Tuesday Oct. 23, the Waterloo Regional Labour Council organized a quick rally to protest the dramatic changes to worker's rights.

And on a frigid Wednesday afternoon at Waterloo Town Square, members of the union along with concerned citizens gathered at Waterloo Square sending the message: “Hands off workers rights.”

Kelly Dick, who works at the Waterloo Regional Labour Council, organized the rally, which was one of many across Ontario on Wednesday as citizens fight for “15$ and fairness.”

“It’ a direct attack on working people in this province,” said Dick, passionately.

"I don’t care how much you make, i don’t care where you live, this affects every single person in this province,"- Kelly Dick.

Dick, who also works at Loblaws, rallied the 35-40 supporters in attendance with a speech in front of the shops at Waterloo Town Square and was “elated” with the turnout.

“This affects every single person, in this community, in this province, everywhere, everywhere, everybody,” said Dick, following the rally. "I don’t care how much you make, i don’t care where you live, this affects every single person in this province, and everybody needs to get involved in this, we need to stop this from happening, it is absolutely an atrocity”

Among the changes to the bill include freezing wages at $14, as opposed to the planned increase to $15, as well as other changes to the Liberal government’s Fair Workplaces and Betters Jobs Act.

Dick, who has a “very vested” interest in the bill, also is a part of the Ontario Federation of Labour, and the Canadian Labour Congress.

There will also be changes to the personal-leave rule for workplaces instituted by former premier Kathleen Wynne’s Liberals. In the current rules, workers are allowed to take ten days while two are pai,. Under Doug Ford’s plan, workers would receive eight emergency days; two for bereavement, three for family responsibilities, and three for illness.

“(He’s) not only telling you now, as workers in Ontario, you can have eight days. But he’s dictated what you can use those days for,” said Dick. “Disgusting. Why should anyone be allowed to tell us what we’re using our personal emergency leave days for?”