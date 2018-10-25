Police arrest second man in connection to murder of Shaun Yorke

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a second man in the Shaun Yorke murder case and charged him with first-degree murder.

WRPS arrested the 27-year-old man on Thursday a day after Mowafag Saboon of Kitchener was arrested.

The 27-year-old man from Kitchener, whose name was not released, has been charged with one count of First Degree Murder, one count of Robbery with a Restricted Firearm, and one count of forcible confinement.

Saboon, 24 is facing several charges including Possession of a Schedule II Substance and appeared in court Thursday. The 27-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court Friday.