The Latest: Some railings at Yosemite cliff where 2 fell

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on 2 falling to death from overlook in Yosemite National Park (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

A Yosemite National Park official says a visitor reported Wednesday that two people had fallen to their deaths from a popular overlook.

Spokesman Scott Gediman says the park is still investigating when the man and woman fell and from what spot at Taft Point, which is at an elevation of 7,500 feet (2,285 metres).