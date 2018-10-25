Resurrection high school evacuated after student discharges aerosol can: police

Police say a student at Resurrection Catholic Secondary School discharged an aerosol canister in a classroom on Wednesday, prompting all students to evacuate.
RCSS said in a statement that "dog attack deterrent" was sprayed in one of the classrooms.
Those impacted by the incident were assessed by paramedics, but none required medical treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
With files from The Record
Police say a student at Resurrection Catholic Secondary School discharged an aerosol canister in a classroom on Wednesday, prompting all students to evacuate.
RCSS said in a statement that "dog attack deterrent" was sprayed in one of the classrooms.
Those impacted by the incident were assessed by paramedics, but none required medical treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
With files from The Record
Police say a student at Resurrection Catholic Secondary School discharged an aerosol canister in a classroom on Wednesday, prompting all students to evacuate.
RCSS said in a statement that "dog attack deterrent" was sprayed in one of the classrooms.
Those impacted by the incident were assessed by paramedics, but none required medical treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
With files from The Record