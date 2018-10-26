City of Kitchener and Humane Society offer $5 dog licensing promotion

The City of Kitchener and the KW Humane Society have launched a $5 promotional rate for first-time dog licensing. By licensing a dog at the KW Humane Society, owners can ensure that their pet is returned to them if lost.

Running between Oct. 29 to Nov. 12, this promotion offers first-time annual dog registration for only $5. By licensing your dog, not only are you ensuring that you and your dog can be reunited, you are supporting the KW Humane Society’s ongoing operations. In addition to this promotion, dog owners will receive a $25 Ren’s Pets gift card when they register online.

Licensed dogs found by a member of the public and collected by the Humane Society are returned immediately to their owner without a trip to the shelter, with 100 per cent of licensed dogs returned to their home. Annual license renewal ensures that the Humane Society has up-to-date contact information and addresses.

In Kitchener, dog licensing is mandatory within 30 days of ownership and owners found with an unlicensed dog can be fined between $200 - $5,000. During the promotional period, no dog owners will be fined and all dogs being licensed for the first time will qualify for the promotion, regardless of how long their owner has had them.